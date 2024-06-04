Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Scout honored, Taste of Wylie proceeds distributed

by | Jun 4, 2024 | Latest, news

Mayor Matthew Porter issued Taste of Wylie proceeds to 5 Loaves Food Pantry, Amazing Grace, Christian Care Center and Hope for the Cities at the Tuesday, May 28, council meeting. Courtesy city of Wylie

Mayor Matthew Porter started last week’s regular council meeting seated next to Junior Mayor Amelia Hill, a fourth grader from Watkins Elementary.

During the Tuesday, May 28, meeting proclaiming the student as honorary mayor for a day, Porter noted Amelia loves art, science and math, along with dancing, and has an orange belt in karate. Porter called her “a student of today and a leader of tomorrow.” 

The mayor also issued a proclamation for Eagle Scout Christopher Troncoso who built a flag retirement receptacle in front of Wylie East High School for his Eagle project. 

In another presentation, Porter issued Taste of Wylie proceeds to 5 Loaves Food Pantry, Amazing Grace, Christian Care Center and Hope for the Cities. The annual event, initially started by the Christian Care Center, was taken over by the city with all proceeds going to area food pantries. This year, proceeds totaled $30,307.

0 Comments

