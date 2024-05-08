Raiders compete in Princeton 7-on-7 event

Jon Connelly brings down the pass in the end zone during a passing event in Princeton last week. The Raiders have several 7-on-7 sessions schedule over the next two months, with the next coming on Tuesday, May 14 in McKinney. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

While the Wylie East Raiders aren’t holding spring football sessions this fall, that doesn’t mean the football players aren’t getting better. Last Wednesday, May 1, many of the football players made the trip to Princeton, where they competed with the Panthers in a 7-on-7 passing event.

A year ago, the Raiders were a bit heavy handed in the running game, racking up 285 rushing attempts to just 195 passes on the season. With a dual-threat player like Howard Fisher lining up at quarterback, a run-heavy system is no surprise, but that isn’t stopping Wylie East from tuning up their passing attack.

“Six years I’ve been a head coach, going on seven,” Coach Marcus Gold said. “I’ve only done spring football twice. That was usually when we had question marks at quarterback or on the offensive or defensive line. That’s not the case this year but we are still going to get in some work.”

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Wylie Newstoday!