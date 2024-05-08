One Year Later

Groundbreaking held for Mendoza Legacy Park

Cox Elementary Principal Krista Wilson addresses students and community members Monday, May 6, at the groundbreaking of Mendoza Legacy Park honoring the two sisters killed in the mass shooting May 6, 2023 in Allen.

On the one year anniversary of the tragic loss of two beloved sisters at the Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting, the Cox Elementary community held a groundbreaking ceremony for them.

Daniela, 11, and Sofia Mendoza, 8, second and fourth grade Cox students, were among the eight people killed in the shooting May 6, 2023, which left another seven wounded, including their mother.

“We are not only breaking earth, but also breaking barriers of grief and loss,” Cox Elementary Principal Krista Wilson said, addressing the crowd Monday, May 6. “Today, we lay the foundation for a space that will stand as a symbol of resilience, love and unity.”

Despite the looming threat of rain, faculty, Wylie ISD trustees, friends and community members united to honor the sisters, some wearing yellow, the girl’s favorite color. Second grade students sang an original song written by their teachers about Daniela and Sofia. A few students also addressed the crowd to remember the sisters as “friends” who were “kind” and “generous.”

