Wylie dog park opens

Attendees pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony for Prairie Tails Dog Park Thursday, Jan. 11. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

There were barks of joy from the canine crowd and applause from the humans attending the grand opening of Wylie’s first city-owned dog park.

In development since 2021, Prairie Tails Dogs Park opened with a ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 11. Worries about rain, mud and cold were unfounded, or at least premature, on what turned out to be a perfect hoodie weather day with plenty of sunshine.

The event drew a large crowd of city employees, residents and four-legged friends of all shapes and sizes.

“I think this is probably going to be as big of a success as the pickleball courts on the other side of town,” City Manager Brent Parker said, addressing the crowd.

