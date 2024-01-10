Firefighters Fill the Boot for muscular dystrophy

Wylie Fire Rescue is launching its annual Fill the Boot fundraiser to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Firefighters will take shifts with boots in hand asking for donations starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, through Thursday, Jan. 11, at four Wylie intersections: South Birmingham Street and West Kirby Street, Hensley Lane and Woodbridge Parkway, N W A Allen Boulevard and East Brown Street and Riverway Lane and McCreary Road.

Funds collected by WFR will be used to accelerate research and provide advanced care for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases in Wylie.

The national Fill the Boot campaign began 70 years ago with a partnership between the International Association of Fire Fighters and MDA to help raise funds and awareness for people in the United States living with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases.

