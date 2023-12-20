Subscribe
Roadway project discussed by council

by | Dec 20, 2023 | Latest, news

Council authorized the use of power of eminent domain to acquire property for a road project at its regular meeting last week. 

A zoning request, purchases, a fundraiser and a playground update were also approved at the Tuesday, Dec. 12, meeting. 

On the regular agenda, council discussed the E. FM 544 Roadway Project. Construction of the roadway project, which spans from north of Alfred Drive to County Line Road, was awarded to Tiseo Paving Company earlier this year on Sept. 12. The project includes roadway, traffic, utility, drainage, and pedestrian mobility improvements. It also includes a new traffic signal at the intersection of E. FM 544 and Alanis Drive and a roundabout at the intersection of E. FM 544 and County Line Road.

To facilitate construction, which is expected to begin in February, right-of-ways and easements are needed from the Braddock Place Estates Homeowners Association (HOA). 

“This is a friendly eminent domain discussion,” Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester said.

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

