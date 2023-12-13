Filing deadline for primaries closes

The March 5, 2024, ballot for the Republican and Democratic primaries has been set with the closing of the filing deadline on Monday, Dec. 11.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz faces challengers in the Republican primary including Holland “Redd” Gibson from Houston and R.E. (Rufus) Lopez from San Antonio.

His Democratic primary opponents include U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, A. “Robert” Hassan, Steven J. Keough and Thierry Tchenko.

In the 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney, is challenged in the primary by Jeremy D. Ivanovskis of Plano, who has worked as a flight attendant and served as a member with the Texas Municipal Police Association, and Tre Pennie, a retired Dallas police sergeant. Realtor Sandeep Srivastava has filed in the Democratic primary.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Wylie News today!

By Jeremy Hallock and Bob Wieland | [email protected]