Wylie manufacturer helps ‘keep American safe’

Inside the 80,000 square foot facility on Martinez Lane in Wylie, Savage Precision Fabrication manufactuers custom parts for combat aircraft, missles and radars. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

Savage Precision Fabrication is not your average machine shop.

In fact, this almost 50-year-old company — primarily an aerospace and defense supplier, manufactures precision parts for its main customers, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

The Wylie company builds mechanical parts for combat aircrafts like the F-35 Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-22 Raptor — along with pieces for missiles and radars.

“There’s a very large demand for our parts right now,” Director of Marketing and Sales Kevin McEuen said. “With the unrest in the Middle East as well as Ukraine, there has been a large surge in the production of military aircraft and military weapons.”

In front of the entrance to the building at 1415 Martinez Lane, there is an oversized granite arrowhead in the sidewalk. Above the entrance, next to the name of the business, there is another arrowhead. Inside, the walls are decorated with Native American artwork and artifacts.

Savage’s founder, W.T. Gardner, who died in 2013, was proud of his Choctaw Indian heritage. He started the business from his home in 1973 while working as a machinist for Texas Instruments.

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

