Raiders run over S. Garland

by | Oct 7, 2023

Raiders vs. S. Garland

King Baribe (9) and Jeremy Mohabir (25) go up to block a punt in the third quarter.

On a chilly and windy Friday night, Wylie East fans not only had the homecoming festivities to celebrate, but also a dominating 70-6 Raiders’ victory over the South Garland Titans.

Wylie East (5-1, 3-1 District 9-6A) cruised all night. The Raiders accumulated 558 total yards of offense, compared to South Garland’s (2-5, 0-5) 121. Wylie East had 398 rushing yards.

Leading the rushing attack were Michael Henderson III, Kadon Crouch, Howard Fisher IV and Keve’Yon Thorne. The former led the team with 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also scored a receiving touchdown.

Crouch had a career day, rushing for 86 yards on seven carries.

Fisher IV continued to impress. He ran for 82 yards and a score. Through the air, he completed eight-of-15 for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Next up for Wylie East is the Crosstown Showdown against rival Wylie next Friday.

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]

