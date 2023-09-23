Subscribe
Pirates jump on N. Garland early

by | Sep 23, 2023

Wylie Pirates (3-1, 2-0 District 9-6A) return from the bye week to win their first road game of the season against the North Garland Raiders (1-4, 1-2).

The final score was 35-25 at Williams Stadium in Garland.

The Pirates finished with 355 total yards including 284 passing yards. Wylie finished the first half with 28 unanswered points.

Pirates quarterback Jagger Bale threw 15 out of 37 completions for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive back Ryan Waters scored a touchdown via fumble recovery in the end zone. The Pirates return home on September 29th against Garland Lakeview Centennial (3-2, 1-2).

By TR Armstrong • [email protected]

