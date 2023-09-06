Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

30 years of rodeo days

A longtime family favorite event is bringing rodeo action for all ages to town Friday and Saturday, Sept.8 – 9. 

The Wylie Championship Rodeo, hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce and city of Wylie, will celebrate its 30th year.

The gates open at 6:30 p.m. both nights at the Wylie Rodeo Arena at the Birmingham Ag Center on Hensley Lane behind Wylie High School. The rodeo starts at 7:50 p.m.

General admission is $20 per person and tickets for youth 12 and under and senior citizens are $5. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate. Reserve seats can be purchased online or at the gate for an additional $15 per person until sold out. Reserved seats include popcorn, beverage service, and a commemorative 30th anniversary keychain. Additionally, the chamber also offers a family 4-pack of tickets for $45.

There will be a large variety of fair-style food that can be purchased at concession stands and vendor booths.

To read the full story subscribe to The Wylie News.

