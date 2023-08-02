City offers Text 911 for emergencies

By Mariam Ayad | [email protected]

Wylie offers residents a way to get emergency assistance, even if they can’t place a phone call.

The city and surrounding communities have adopted the option to text 911 in case of an emergency, if the situation warrants it.

“When you’re in a situation where you don’t want somebody to hear you, you are hiding from something, you are scared — that’s kind of the [text 911] motto. Call when you can, text when you can’t,” said Tristian Porter, 911 communications supervisor.

The Wylie 911 Communications Center adopted texting 911 as part of a nationwide push to add the service. The center highly encourages phone calls whenever possible. However, if someone is in an unsafe situation and can’t call, Wylie residents and residents of surrounding communities — St. Paul, Lavon, Lake Ray Hubbard and Inspiration — can also send a text to 911 for emergencies.

