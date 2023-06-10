Subscribe
Multiple departments respond to Ray Olinger Plant fire

by | Jun 10, 2023 | Latest, news

Ray Olinger fire, Lake Lavon

Units from several local fire departments responded to a building fire Saturday morning, June 10 at Garland Power & Light’s Ray Olinger Plant on Lake Lavon.

Farmersville FD was initially dispatched at 8:40 a.m. The plant is located at 13835, CR 489 in Nevada. 

At 9:12 a.m. Wylie Fire & Rescue was dispatched to assist Farmersville FD with the fire. Wylie FR’s Quint 142, Quint 143, Battalion 140, and Chief 142 responded. 

Units arrived on the scene to find a fire on the roof above the 3rd floor.  

Fire departments working the fire were Lavon, Nevada, Farmersville, Josephine, Princeton, Garland and Wylie crews.  The fire was brought under control at 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported. 

Crews from Garland Fire Department remained on the scene to monitor and ensure the fire was out.

Farmersville FD Chief Greg Massey estimated over 35 vehicles and 80 fire personnel responded to the incident.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

