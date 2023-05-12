Subscribe
Who does it matter to?

by | May 12, 2023 | Opinion

Now I realize some of you don’t like church and, my guess is that you might have a pretty good reason.

But let’s just say, for arguments sake, there are some wonderful churches out there.

Churches where the Lord actually changes lives and uses these same lives to do good in the world. A place where imperfect people truly love others – both inside the church and outside of it. 

Alright, imagine it’s Sunday, and there’s a guy walking into one of these wonderful, life-changing churches and he’s in a mess. He’s in his 20’s, he’s still drunk from the night before, he is without hope and he is not much of a church person.

Here’s my question – who does this matter to that this guy who is in a tough spot is walking into a place where life-change happens?

If we were speaking in person, I think we’d come up with some good answers.

My guess is that we’d eventually say – it matters to him for sure. And probably also his family, friends, the people of this wonderful church and, of course, the Lord.

We might even get creative and say, “this could later matter to some people in his later life like, potentially, his future wife and kids.”

Alright then, let’s pause. The truth is, the guy I’m describing…well, that was me. It was March 1, 1998. I was in a dark place and I went somewhere I would never have gone to before…a church. And yes, it ended up mattering to a whole lot of people.

For me, that was that day that the Lord changed my life and He has done so much good through it all since then. 

Why would I bring this up?

Well, I don’t know where you are but I know you are somewhere. And no matter where you are, there are aspects of your life (just like there are of mine) that you believe need a little life-change.

I’ve been doing the church thing since 1998 and I’m glad to say that there are a good amount of wonderful churches out there. And yes, some that are not so wonderful so it could take time shopping around to find the one that is right for you.

But, in these good churches, the Lord is changing lives for good and the next life that He changes, could be your own.

What’s amazing is that when the Lord changes a life, it doesn’t really just stay with that one life – it gets passed on to others.

I don’t know where you are but I do know this – if you are wondering whether or not the Lord has life-change for you, I believe He does.

And who does it matter to? I’d say a whole lot of people and one of those people is you. 

This my friend, is good news.

By Ray Miranda

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

