Late run costs Wylie in game one against Rockwall

by | May 10, 2023 | Sports

Hannah Messer gave the Rockwall lineup all they could handle in game one of the regional quarterfinals, but Wylie fell just short in game one.

Rockwall scored one run in the seventh, a sacrifice fly after a lead-off double, to take the first lead of the game. Wylie loaded the bases for a game-ending flyout in the bottom half of the inning, leaving their comeback bid short.

Messer and Rockwall’s Ainsley Pemberton went back and forth all evening from the circle, with both pitchers going the distance. Messer allowed one run on seven hits in the hard-luck loss, while Pemberton allowed just four hits and walked four batters. Pemberton also had the double that led to the winning run. Aubrie Gunther led the Pirates with two hits in the game.

The Pirates hope to regroup Thursday night when they travel to Rockwall for game two of the best-of-three series. If Wylie wins, the two sides will play game three on Saturday morning at Forester Complex at 11 a.m.

