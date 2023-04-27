Subscribe
Wylie ISD 2023 football schedules

Apr 27, 2023 | Sports

The 2023 football season is just around the corner, with Wylie ISD schools ramping up spring practices and workouts for the upcoming season.

For reigning district champions Wylie East, the goal is to repeat their success of last season, their first in 6A, despite some key roster turnover at the skill positions. The Raiders finished the season 9-2 overall and 7-1 in district play, but will hope to finish the season stronger than last year. East lost its final two games of the season, including a bi-district playoff loss to Rockwall Heath.

Wylie East was very young on the offensive line and on defense last season, with rising stars such as Michael Henderson and Rome Jeffers ready to show how their defense returning several starters can perform in year two.

Wylie finished second in district play last season, led by a dominant defense that rated as one of the best in the Metroplex. As the offense continued to improve, the team ended the year 8-4 and was the only district team to win a playoff game last season.

After defeating Mesquite Horn, the Pirates lost to eventual state champions Duncanville in the area round of the state playoffs. With plenty of returning talent on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Jagger Bale and top defensive players Brady Dalton and Cam Draper, Wylie is poised to compete for a district championship again.

With all the excitement ahead, here are the upcoming football schedules for the 2023 football season.

Wylie High School football schedule

Friday, August 25 @ JJ Pearce High School, 7 p.m., Mustang Stadium

Friday, September 1 vs. Hebron High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

Friday, September 8 vs. South Garland High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

Friday, September 15 BYE WEEK

Friday, September 22 @ North Garland High School, 7 p.m., Williams Stadium

Friday, September 29 vs. Lakeview Centennial High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

Thursday, October 5 @ Rowlett High School, 7 p.m., HBJ Stadium

Friday, October 13 vs. Wylie East High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

Friday, October 20 @ Naaman Forest High School, 7 p.m., Williams Stadium

Friday, October 27 vs. Sachse High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

Friday, November 3 @ Garland High School, 7 p.m., Williams Stadium

Wylie East High School Football Schedule

Friday, August 25 vs. Richardson Berkner High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

Thursday, August 31 @ Grand Prairie High School, 7 p.m., Gopher-Warrior Bowl

Friday, September 8 BYE WEEK

Thursday, September 14 @ Naaman Forest High School, 7 p.m., Williams Stadium

Friday, September 22 vs. Sachse High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

Friday, September 29 @ Garland High School, 7 p.m., Williams Stadium

Friday, October 6 vs. South Garland High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

Friday, October 13 @ Wylie High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

Friday, October 20 vs. North Garland High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

Friday, October 27 @ Lakeview Centennial High School, 7 p.m., HBJ Stadium

Friday, November 3 vs. Rowlett High School, 7 p.m., Wylie ISD Stadium

