Council hears zoning cases, debates EDC bylaws

Wylie City Council considered two special-use permit (SUP) requests and one rezoning case among several others that were approved on the consent agenda.

The first pertained to a drive-thru request for a Bojangles with a 3,000 square-foot standalone structure located at 3008 W. FM 544. Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins said it will be the second fried chicken place in a 0.5-mile radius and fourth drive-thru once constructed.

The second SUP case pertained to a Murphy USA gas station, convenience store and car wash at 1001 State Highway 78, which is near the intersection with Westgate Way. Councilmembers narrowly approved the SUP 4-3 with “no” votes concerned about noise, increased traffic and the carwash facing the street.

The final rezoning request pertained to a planned development near SH 78 and Kreymer Lane from commercial corridor to planned development, commercial corridor. Council amended the proposal to impose structure size requirements for a drive-thru approval and omitted by right development of a gas station.

In other business, councilmembers rejected an application to build another residential structure at 308 N. Ballard Ave., approved midyear budget amendments, debated bylaw amendments for the Wylie Economic Development Corporation and received the final draft of the findings for the city’s ADA Transition Plan.

For the full story, see the April 19 issue of The Wylie News.

