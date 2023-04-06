Subscribe
Order photos

Run for Our Heroes returns April 22

by | Apr 6, 2023 | Latest

An annual spring staple dedicated to remembering veterans and first responders is returning for the 12th year.

The 1LT Robert F. Welch III Run for Our Heroes was created as an effort to help his widow Becky Welch honor and remember the life of her husband who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan. Welch III was killed April 3, 2011, at Forward Operating Base Salerno.

This year’s Run for Our Heroes begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, with opening ceremonies followed by a 5K and 1-mile fun run along Jackson Street in downtown Wylie. Several other events will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. including a vendor fair, live music and a free lunch catered by Hawaiian Bros for all military veterans, first responders and their families, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There will also be several activities geared toward children including face painting, bounce houses and a mobile teddy bear shop. Live music will begin around 10 a.m.

Welch said the event is a way to communicate that Wylie residents understand the high cost of protecting freedoms in the United States and show gratitude for those who serve their country and community.

“The 1LT Robert F. Welch III Run for our Heroes is a special event that helps bring our community together to honor and remember those brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Welch said. “It also allows us the opportunity to say thank you to the local Heroes right here in our own community from our military veterans, both retired and currently serving, to our first responders in the fire and police departments.”

Outside of recognizing those who have served and those actively serving, families of service men and women are recognized because of their important role too, said Welch.

“We also pay tribute and recognize the family members of our heroes, because the reality is that the whole family actually serves,” Welch said.

Additionally, the event raises funds that directly benefit veterans and first responders in the community. Past projects have included supporting military families’ financial and food needs, funding scholarships for local high school students and aiding police and fire department projects.

“The 1LT Robert F. Welch III Charity is always on the lookout for any way we can help within our community to give back to those who have given so much for us,” Welch said. “These men and women have given so much for us and being able to help and support them in any capacity is the least we can do to show our appreciation and gratitude.”

For the full story, see the April 5 issue of The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Senior Center to host prom for members

Senior Center to host prom for members

Apr 5, 2023 |

Local seniors will have their opportunity to walk the red carpet and shine in a silver screen spotlight at the annual senior prom organized by the Wylie Senior Recreation Center. The ninth annual dance will be held at noon Friday, April 21, at the Collin College Event...

read more
Tree survey, disannexation discussed by council

Tree survey, disannexation discussed by council

Apr 5, 2023 |

Council discussed next steps to disannex city property on Lavon Lake and next steps to implementing an urban forest master plan during two recent work sessions. The work sessions were part of the Tuesday, March 28, meeting held at City Hall where council also...

read more
Reader’s Choice Awards – 2023

Reader’s Choice Awards – 2023

Mar 30, 2023 |

After months of hard work — voting, reviewing ballots and tallying results — the 2023 Best of results are in!  This special section is one of my favorites because it is a celebration of local businesses and individuals who have been recognized by citizens for the...

read more
Industrial Park coming near Eubanks Lane

Industrial Park coming near Eubanks Lane

Mar 30, 2023 |

An industrial park may break ground as soon as this summer in a development partnership between MLKJ Investments and the Wylie Economic Development Corporation. The property, known as Eubanks Business Park and located at 3600 Eubanks Lanes, will be developed in two...

read more
Blueprint showcasing student talent

Blueprint showcasing student talent

Mar 30, 2023 |

Despite a small staff, the five students that oversee Blueprint are making a big impact on their faculty advisor and the Wylie East High School community. The student-run, digital publication is a “sibling” of the school’s yearbook, said faculty advisor Kimberly...

read more
Mayor shares project updates during state of the city

Mayor shares project updates during state of the city

Mar 29, 2023 |

Major infrastructure projects are set to get underway later this year, according to the latest update from Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter. He gave his annual address to city staff and local businesspeople at the Wylie Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, March 21, in the...

read more
Local students shine in WISD livestock show

Local students shine in WISD livestock show

Mar 29, 2023 |

Wylie ISD FFA members capped off their season with the 56th annual livestock show and sale. The show and sale opened Sunday, March 19, and continued March 23-25 with a sale taking place Saturday, March 25. Unlike other shows that invite FFA and 4H participants from...

read more
Full-day pre-K plan presented

Full-day pre-K plan presented

Mar 29, 2023 |

As the deadline to implement a full-day prekindergarten program for eligible students approaches, Wylie ISD is on schedule to clear the bar one year early. Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer presented a plan to create full-day prekindergarten for all 4-year-olds in...

read more
Wylie East students organize Culture Day

Wylie East students organize Culture Day

Mar 24, 2023 |

Students at Wylie East High School organized the first-ever Culture Day last week where they showcased different countries and cultures of their heritage. The event was held during the power hour period on campus Wednesday, March 15, at the school. Madison Riffe,...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe