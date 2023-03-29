Subscribe
Mayor shares project updates during state of the city

by | Mar 29, 2023 | Latest

Major infrastructure projects are set to get underway later this year, according to the latest update from Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter.

He gave his annual address to city staff and local businesspeople at the Wylie Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, March 21, in the conference room at Collin College.

The projects, which have been deliberated by council include Stone Road, a downtown revitalization and a new dog park and two splash pads, among others. Barring construction setbacks — a common theme from the past few years — Porter said many of the projects will begin in 2023.

For the Stone Road project, the city plans to commit $6 million for a full rehabilitation of the road and drainage. Costs will be split evenly between the road at $3 million and drainage also budgeted at $3 million.

Because of sales tax growth and past budget surpluses, the city will use the unassigned general fund balance to cover the full project costs, said Porter, adding that construction should begin later this year on the entire road. The city also plans to fully annex the road, assuming future maintenance costs for the road moving forward.

Equally, the city is focused on an alternate east to west connection for residents, he added, which will be addressed by improvements to Park Boulevard and McMillen Drive. As part of the McMillen Drive project, the city plans to eliminate the S-curve in the road.

The whole cost for the McMillen Drive portion is $23 million, which will pay for a four-lane divided road. Next steps include approval of the environmental impact reports before construction begins in the summer or fall.

Park Boulevard enhancements will construct a bridge and is part of the 2021 bond program. Porter said construction will likely begin before the end of the year. 

Additional improvements to city roadways include E. FM 544 near the intersection at County Line Road, Parker Road construction to accommodate more traffic lanes, Ballard Avenue and the potential extension of Birmingham Street.

“While recognizing the extensiveness of these projects in the city, there are other intersections that need improving,” Porter said. “We have partnered with [the] Texas Department of Transportation for three projects that reconfigure lanes and add additional turn lanes. Utility relocation has begun on many with street work to come soon.”

For the full story, see the March 29 issue of The Wylie News.

