Wylie East students organize Culture Day

by | Mar 24, 2023 | Latest

Students at Wylie East High School organized the first-ever Culture Day last week where they showcased different countries and cultures of their heritage.

The event was held during the power hour period on campus Wednesday, March 15, at the school. Madison Riffe, Muslim Student Association sponsor at Wylie East, said holding the event at that time allowed anyone on campus to attend.

“This event is so important to be able to educate and appreciate the diverse cultures we have here at Wylie East,” Riffe said. “This event provided a supportive and safe place for all to experience many cultures in one place and to come together to form new connections for all of the students who attended and participated.”

In total, 55 students participated in the event that showcased countries from three different continents. Students in the Wylie ISD student body represent 19 different countries, said Riffe. 

Mexico, El Salvador, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkiye, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Palestine, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Philippines were among several of the countries represented. Culture from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia was also showcased.

Brenda Hernandez, Spanish Honor Society sponsor, said her students helped coordinate the a booth to provide information about the Spanish-speaking countries included in the event. Some of the information and education provided were at the level of degreed scholars, she added.

“It allowed many students from many different cultures and backgrounds to pridefully showcase amongst many other things, their attire, customs, music and the history that makes their native countries special and unique,” Hernandez said. “I think we were all overwhelmed by the huge success it was for our Raider Nation.”

Additionally, Riffe said the effort was all thanks to students who organized the event so they could share their culture with peers.

