Wylie East dominates Royse City, advances to area round

No. 2 Wylie East had no problem in the bi-district round of the state playoffs, defeating Royse City 8-0 Thursday night at Wylie ISD Stadium.

Raegan Hollis opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest and Wylie East never looked back. Their relentless ball pressure forced Royse City back into their end for the majority of the game, as the Lady Raiders went up 3-0 in the first half and dominated the shots on goal.

In the second half, the team quickly tacked on two more goals within the first six minutes, including Alysia Cano’s long free kick that made it 5-0 late. Wylie East advances to play Mansfield Legacy in the area round in their next game. The Lady Broncos won their bi-district playoff game 4-0, defeating Weiss.

