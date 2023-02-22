Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Justification provided

by | Feb 22, 2023 | Opinion

Throughout my life, I have always been intrigued by lawyers. I have had friends who have been attorneys and to hear them speak is interesting.

One man shared with me that he represented some of the worst people in our city, who he knew committed horrible crimes. I asked him why he would willingly represent such people and attempt to lessen their crimes. He simply said, “Everyone deserves their day in court”. He was right, everyone will have their day in court.

It is great to be forgiven, but it is even better to be justified. In a human court, justification is a legal verdict.

One is pronounced ‘Just’, meaning they have done everything correctly, properly, or right. Justification is different than forgiveness. Forgiveness means that one admits to doing wrong, breaking the law or not being right.

So, forgiveness and justification are two completely different concepts. When a person’s moral character changes after they receive Christ as their Savior and Lord, that act is called sanctification.

Sanctification is the process of becoming more Christ-like throughout our lifetime. Our sanctification will ultimately lead to our glorification when we move into eternity with Christ.

What is so amazing about justification is the fact that God, when He sees me, sees Christ’s credited sacrifice over my life, and sees me as perfect.

Think of it like this, the U2 front man, Bono, has an eye condition that forces him to wear eyeglasses all the time. Many times, he wars a rose or red tinted glass. When he looks at the world it is tinted.

In the same way, when God, the Father, looks upon your life, he looks through the rose-tinted glasses of Christ’s blood and sees you not only as forgiven, but without any blemish. Perfect. Completely Justified.

Reflections – How does it feel to know you have been freely Justified?

Do we adequately see ourselves and others justified? If not, why?

What area in your life do you need to remind yourself you have been Justified?

By Kris Segrest/The Cross Church, Wylie

For more stories like this subscribe and support your local newspaper at https://publisher.etype.services/Wylie-News

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

HM Whiskey

Related News

Like a fine whine

Like a fine whine

Feb 17, 2023 |

When I was growing up in Ashdown, Arkansas, I thought every adult was old. I really couldn’t tell how old someone was, I just knew that they looked old to me, so they were. Maybe that’s why the young man gave me the discount. About a dozen years ago, I went in early...

read more
A solution in a world of problems

A solution in a world of problems

Feb 10, 2023 |

As I start this article, I’m on a plane back to the U.S. from being in the mountains of Chiapas, Mexico. I was part of a team of 14 people who helped build a building to serve a small community, present childrens programs and visit an orphanage. It’s the orphanage I’m...

read more
Shine your light

Shine your light

Feb 3, 2023 |

Growing up in New York, I’ll never forget the blackout that hit the city in 1977. I remember my mother being in the shower when the lights went out, and blaming my brother and I for playing a prank on her with the lights. But it was far from a prank, the city lost...

read more
Book ’em

Book ’em

Jan 27, 2023 |

My grandfather was a blacksmith. To supply his shop with the metal, wood, and other materials he needed to operate, he attended auctions. Auctions that sold all types of items. Since his shop was located in Ashdown, Arkansas, that gave him close proximity to the...

read more
Stuck on green stamps

Stuck on green stamps

Jan 20, 2023 |

My mom and her mother saved 7 1/2 books to get us that swing set. Just three years before in 1966, my parents had saved to buy their first house. Money was tight, so, if my sister and I were going to have that new addition to the backyard, Green Stamps would be the...

read more
Thank you very much

Thank you very much

Jan 13, 2023 |

There are events that are so significant that virtually everyone can tell you where they were when they happened. The loss of Kennedy, the Beatles on Ed Sullivan, the moon landing, and of course 911. But the death of Elvis came to mind recently when someone mentioned...

read more
To give us good news

To give us good news

Jan 6, 2023 |

We live in a world that gives very little good news. If you turn on the television, open a newspaper or look at an internet feed, you will find that most of the news is depressing, negative and hostile. In fact, our world suffers from ‘compassion fatigue’....

read more
Tis the season

Tis the season

Dec 23, 2022 |

Here we are again…it seems like just a few months ago we were celebrating year-end holidays, and now we’re just days away from Christmas Day. How time flies! Christmas may hold different meanings for many people. For some, they remember family and friends that are no...

read more
Spider-Man and prayer

Spider-Man and prayer

Dec 16, 2022 |

Have you seen the first Spider-Man with Toby McGuire? I love that movie and I watched this one part the other day. After he gets his spidey powers he starts learning how to use them. He’s climbing walls and jumping from building to building. At one point, he remembers...

read more
Making memories

Making memories

Dec 9, 2022 |

My mother must’ve kept everything my sister and I ever made for Christmas. Some things were put together in school, but most were done in Sunday School. Same is true for anything we ever made, regardless of the time of year. Decades later at a Christmas gathering, if...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe