Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Like a fine whine

by | Feb 17, 2023 | Opinion

When I was growing up in Ashdown, Arkansas, I thought every adult was old. I really couldn’t tell how old someone was, I just knew that they looked old to me, so they were.

Maybe that’s why the young man gave me the discount.

About a dozen years ago, I went in early one morning to a restaurant that served breakfast. It’s gone now, but when it was around it was one of the few places where you could get real homemade biscuits and gravy, grits, and molasses instead of jelly.

At the end of the meal, this fella who’d been waiting on me, who was about 18 or 19, brought me the check.

And there it was. Screaming at me. A senior discount.

Now keep in mind that I was nowhere near old enough to even qualify for 10 percent off of my tab.

But he gave it to me anyway. Without even asking.

I went to work and told my coworkers about it.

Coworker: “You got a senior discount? Did you ask for one?”

Me: “No. I didn’t.”

Coworker: “Did you complain to the manager?”

Me: “Of course not. I took the discount.”

My frugality is no secret with those who know me.

I went to the office bathroom and looked in the mirror.

“My gosh,” I thought. “Do I really look that old? I don’t feel that old.”

A few years later, I was in a store when a beautiful woman came up to me and said, “Excuse me.”

A lot went through my mind. It had been awhile since a lady had approached me. Being a married man, I’d have to be tactful, yet firm.

“Yes?” I said.

“My dad said if I ever have car trouble to look for someone his age because they will probably have jumper cables. My car won’t start.”

After I helped her get her car started, I suggested she go straight to the auto parts store and get the battery replaced.

As she got into her car to leave, she said, “Thank you, sir.”

Sir. She called me sir.

Needing to wash my hands, I went back into the store and looked at myself in the bathroom mirror. I didn’t feel old.

I remembered what my grandparents, even great grandparents, used to say. They didn’t feel any different than when they were 16, but they weren’t 16 any longer and the world thought of them as old.

This was the first time I understood what they meant.

I regretted all of the times I had made jokes about age.

“Come on, granny, kick the ball!” We used to say to each other during football practice.

“Do I need to get you a walker so that you can get down the basketball court better?”

Even my barber decided to get in on things.

“You have quite a bit of gray coming in, Mr. Moore.”

“Cut them out,” I said.

“Won’t be much hair left if I do that,” she said.

And then, recently in the grocery store, it happened again. More than a decade had passed without someone in the food business trying to reduce my bill because of age. But that streak ended.

Grocery Clerk: “I’ve included your senior discount.”

Me: “What makes you think I qualify for a senior discount?”

Grocery Clerk: “Do you not qualify?”

Me: “Yes, I do.”

Grocery Clerk: “Do you not want the discount?”

Me: “Could I get out of this line and come back when new people are in it, and I’ll ask for the senior discount, and then you act like you don’t believe I’m old enough for the senior discount, and then you demand to see my ID?”

Grocery Clerk: “Sir, you’re holding up the line.”

I thought about complaining to the manager, but there were two problems with that. One, I am old enough for the senior discount, and two, my frugality…well, you already know about that.

When I got home I went to the bathroom and looked in the mirror, realized I needed my glasses to see anything, and since I couldn’t find them (they were on my head) gave up.

My grandparents and great grandparents were right. I still feel like I’m 16.

Except for my back and knees, which hurt a lot. And my eyes, which need cataract surgery. And my ears, which require hearing aids.

But other than that, I don’t feel any different than when I was 16.

And I don’t understand why these darn kids can’t see that. Including that clerk at the grocery store, whom I need to go back and see.

I forgot the grits and molasses. I hope she remembers my discount.

By John Moore

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

HM Whiskey

Related News

A solution in a world of problems

A solution in a world of problems

Feb 10, 2023 |

As I start this article, I’m on a plane back to the U.S. from being in the mountains of Chiapas, Mexico. I was part of a team of 14 people who helped build a building to serve a small community, present childrens programs and visit an orphanage. It’s the orphanage I’m...

read more
Shine your light

Shine your light

Feb 3, 2023 |

Growing up in New York, I’ll never forget the blackout that hit the city in 1977. I remember my mother being in the shower when the lights went out, and blaming my brother and I for playing a prank on her with the lights. But it was far from a prank, the city lost...

read more
Book ’em

Book ’em

Jan 27, 2023 |

My grandfather was a blacksmith. To supply his shop with the metal, wood, and other materials he needed to operate, he attended auctions. Auctions that sold all types of items. Since his shop was located in Ashdown, Arkansas, that gave him close proximity to the...

read more
Stuck on green stamps

Stuck on green stamps

Jan 20, 2023 |

My mom and her mother saved 7 1/2 books to get us that swing set. Just three years before in 1966, my parents had saved to buy their first house. Money was tight, so, if my sister and I were going to have that new addition to the backyard, Green Stamps would be the...

read more
Thank you very much

Thank you very much

Jan 13, 2023 |

There are events that are so significant that virtually everyone can tell you where they were when they happened. The loss of Kennedy, the Beatles on Ed Sullivan, the moon landing, and of course 911. But the death of Elvis came to mind recently when someone mentioned...

read more
To give us good news

To give us good news

Jan 6, 2023 |

We live in a world that gives very little good news. If you turn on the television, open a newspaper or look at an internet feed, you will find that most of the news is depressing, negative and hostile. In fact, our world suffers from ‘compassion fatigue’....

read more
Tis the season

Tis the season

Dec 23, 2022 |

Here we are again…it seems like just a few months ago we were celebrating year-end holidays, and now we’re just days away from Christmas Day. How time flies! Christmas may hold different meanings for many people. For some, they remember family and friends that are no...

read more
Spider-Man and prayer

Spider-Man and prayer

Dec 16, 2022 |

Have you seen the first Spider-Man with Toby McGuire? I love that movie and I watched this one part the other day. After he gets his spidey powers he starts learning how to use them. He’s climbing walls and jumping from building to building. At one point, he remembers...

read more
Making memories

Making memories

Dec 9, 2022 |

My mother must’ve kept everything my sister and I ever made for Christmas. Some things were put together in school, but most were done in Sunday School. Same is true for anything we ever made, regardless of the time of year. Decades later at a Christmas gathering, if...

read more
The best radio reception

The best radio reception

Dec 2, 2022 |

It was Flag Day 1987. I was opening the mic for the first time as a new announcer on KTBB AM 600. It was the early part of my radio journey, and I was excited to be moving up in the industry. KTBB was the second radio station to be licensed in Tyler, Texas. A station...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe