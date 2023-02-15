Subscribe
Farley, Lobato qualify for state

by | Feb 15, 2023 | Sports

Two Wylie ISD wrestlers qualified to compete in this week’s 6A state championship.

Wylie’s Dane Farley and Wylie East’s Ryan Lobato finished in the top four of their respective weight classes to reach the state meet last weekend in Allen.

Farley led the way, in the 215-pound weight class, earning a second-place finish over the weekend. He lost to Allen’s Ryan Nichols in the finals but managed to qualify for state for the second year in a row.

Lobato also qualified for state for his second consecutive year, this time at the 6A level when he placed fourth in the 144-pound weight class. He ended the meet defeating Klein’s Kody Tauzin to qualify.

The two qualifiers will compete at the Berry Center in Cypress this Friday and Saturday.

