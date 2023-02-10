Subscribe
HM Whiskey

A solution in a world of problems

by | Feb 10, 2023 | Opinion

As I start this article, I’m on a plane back to the U.S. from being in the mountains of Chiapas, Mexico. I was part of a team of 14 people who helped build a building to serve a small community, present childrens programs and visit an orphanage. It’s the orphanage I’m thinking about now. 

So for a few seconds I want you to imagine an elementary school cafeteria in America during lunch time with 100+ kids in the room.

Do you hear the laughter and the conversations filling up the room? I figured that you did. As you know, this goes on and on, 5 days a week, for most of the year. You can imagine a lot of the fun stuff being talked about – sports, movies, music, their family and so much more.

When they talk about their parents, it’s everything from “my Dad can beat up your Dad” to how parents won’t let them do something. It’s “my Mom thinks she can dance” to presents that their parents purchased for them.

As I was sitting in a room at the orphanage with over a hundred children, I had a thought. “I’m in a room where, for the most part, not a single child is talking about their parents.”

Let that sink in. Not a, “my parents are so strict” or “my mom won’t let me have social media.” And no one was saying, “your Dad did is so funny” or “you’re right, your Mom can’t dance.” 

What they were talking about is the adults in their lives daily at this special orphanage who have decided to “parent” them. They teach them the alphabet and the colors, how to cook, how to be kind, how to pray, how to work with their hands and to wait until everyone is served before starting to eat.

To me, those who have decided to raise these children are heroes and these are the ones these kids talk about. There are a lot of problems in the world, and they have decided to be part of the solution. Of course, they don’t call themselves heroes.

For this group of people, they believe the Lord is the hero who somehow saved them and is using them to save these children.

That’s the thing about heroes, they usually do what they do for a reason that is larger than themselves. 

My friend, there are people in your life that are not able to tell stories.

Some can’t tell authentic stories of a strong marriage or about the friend who is truly there for them. Others don’t have stories about how they realize their value, about what helps them know that they are seen and not all alone and countless other examples.

What all these people have in common…is you.

Now, I realize you can’t be the solution to everyone’s problems. Still, you can do for some what you wish you could do for everyone.

So take a look around and see where you can take a step toward being part of the solution in a world of problems. I’ll do the same. If you do, I think it’ll be because of a reason that is larger than you.

For me, my reason is the Lord and believe it or not, I think He could be your reason too. 

By Ray Miranda

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

HM Whiskey

Related News

Shine your light

Shine your light

Feb 3, 2023 |

Growing up in New York, I’ll never forget the blackout that hit the city in 1977. I remember my mother being in the shower when the lights went out, and blaming my brother and I for playing a prank on her with the lights. But it was far from a prank, the city lost...

read more
Book ’em

Book ’em

Jan 27, 2023 |

My grandfather was a blacksmith. To supply his shop with the metal, wood, and other materials he needed to operate, he attended auctions. Auctions that sold all types of items. Since his shop was located in Ashdown, Arkansas, that gave him close proximity to the...

read more
Stuck on green stamps

Stuck on green stamps

Jan 20, 2023 |

My mom and her mother saved 7 1/2 books to get us that swing set. Just three years before in 1966, my parents had saved to buy their first house. Money was tight, so, if my sister and I were going to have that new addition to the backyard, Green Stamps would be the...

read more
Thank you very much

Thank you very much

Jan 13, 2023 |

There are events that are so significant that virtually everyone can tell you where they were when they happened. The loss of Kennedy, the Beatles on Ed Sullivan, the moon landing, and of course 911. But the death of Elvis came to mind recently when someone mentioned...

read more
To give us good news

To give us good news

Jan 6, 2023 |

We live in a world that gives very little good news. If you turn on the television, open a newspaper or look at an internet feed, you will find that most of the news is depressing, negative and hostile. In fact, our world suffers from ‘compassion fatigue’....

read more
Tis the season

Tis the season

Dec 23, 2022 |

Here we are again…it seems like just a few months ago we were celebrating year-end holidays, and now we’re just days away from Christmas Day. How time flies! Christmas may hold different meanings for many people. For some, they remember family and friends that are no...

read more
Spider-Man and prayer

Spider-Man and prayer

Dec 16, 2022 |

Have you seen the first Spider-Man with Toby McGuire? I love that movie and I watched this one part the other day. After he gets his spidey powers he starts learning how to use them. He’s climbing walls and jumping from building to building. At one point, he remembers...

read more
Making memories

Making memories

Dec 9, 2022 |

My mother must’ve kept everything my sister and I ever made for Christmas. Some things were put together in school, but most were done in Sunday School. Same is true for anything we ever made, regardless of the time of year. Decades later at a Christmas gathering, if...

read more
The best radio reception

The best radio reception

Dec 2, 2022 |

It was Flag Day 1987. I was opening the mic for the first time as a new announcer on KTBB AM 600. It was the early part of my radio journey, and I was excited to be moving up in the industry. KTBB was the second radio station to be licensed in Tyler, Texas. A station...

read more
Knowing beans about chili

Knowing beans about chili

Nov 18, 2022 |

“Oh, waiter. There’s a bean in my chili.” So goes the encounter every Southerner dreads when he orders a bowl of red and is served chili with beans. There are certain missteps in the South that are unforgivable. Asking a girl out without clearing it first with her...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe