Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Policies prevent city staff TikTok usage

by | Feb 8, 2023 | Latest

An oft-challenged social media app is fighting back against potential federal regulation as Texas states, municipalities and school districts take action.

Governor Greg Abbott instructed state agencies to govern the use of the social media application on personal devices no later than Feb. 15 after ordering a ban on all state government-issued devices in December 2022. The action followed a lawsuit the state filed against the popular social media company originating in China.

“While TikTok has claimed that it stores U.S. data within the U.S., the company admitted in a letter to Congress that China-based employees can have access to U.S. data,” Abbott said in the news release announcing the ban. “It has also been reported that ByteDance planned to use TikTok location information to surveil individual American citizens.” 

Because there is no overall federal policy regarding TikTok, state guidance and potential regulation impacts municipalities and school districts. Several colleges and universities have also taken action to ban the social media app on the back of concerns raised by Abbott and other states that have also sued TikTok over data protection concerns and the well-being of young users.

The city of Wylie has no official policy against using TikTok, according to Public Information Officer Craig Kelly, but using the app is covered by the overall social media guidelines. Employees are prohibited from using social media if it conflicts with their duties as a city employee.

The policy also covers any potential use by employees on city internet networks and computer systems, some of which are provided by the city. Wylie does not currently maintain a TikTok account; however, Discover Wylie, which lists the city as a partner, has a TikTok account.

For the full story, see the Feb. 8 issue of The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

HM Whiskey

Related News

Heads up: there’s a new mompreneur business in town

Heads up: there’s a new mompreneur business in town

Feb 8, 2023 |

Two local full-time moms with a passion for women’s headwear are making their presence known in Wylie despite being a young business. A little over one month old — celebrating the mark Sunday, Feb. 5 — the Turquoise Feather Hat Company already has a busy schedule,...

read more
Master Networks connect businesses

Master Networks connect businesses

Feb 3, 2023 |

A local business networking group is providing another forum for local businesspeople to build relationships and grow their enterprises. The group, called Master Networks, was founded to be more about the people in the meetings rather than a simple opportunity to meet...

read more
Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Feb 2, 2023 |

After serving as a justice of the peace for nearly a decade, a longtime Wylie resident is looking forward to enjoying his retirement. Jerry Shaffer, the namesake of the football stadium near Burnett Junior High School in Wylie, called it quits on his working life at...

read more
Council hears annual financial report

Council hears annual financial report

Feb 1, 2023 |

After hearing a review of the city’s comprehensive financial report during last night’s meeting, Wylie councilmembers were informed they have a large surplus of funds in the city’s unassigned fund balance. John DeBurro, a partner with Weaver, presented the auditor’s...

read more
District staff discuss budget, future capital projects

District staff discuss budget, future capital projects

Feb 1, 2023 |

Although the calendar year turned over a few weeks back, planning for the upcoming fiscal year is already underway in Wylie ISD. Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Scott Roderick presented a budget calendar to the board of trustees during their...

read more
Crosstown Showdown games extend beyond football field

Crosstown Showdown games extend beyond football field

Jan 27, 2023 |

A year-round competition gives two Wylie schools the opportunity to get one over on their crosstown rivals in a series of four events. The Crosstown Showdown Games pit Wylie High School and Wylie East High School against one another in four categories: athletics,...

read more
Wylie Acting Group to host audition workshop

Wylie Acting Group to host audition workshop

Jan 26, 2023 |

A local community theater is seeking to make auditions more accessible to teen actors in an upcoming workshop in February. Vice President of the Wylie Acting Group Board of Directors Michelle Smith said it is part of the nonprofit’s commitment to the community to hold...

read more
City receives annual comprehensive financial report

City receives annual comprehensive financial report

Jan 25, 2023 |

After hearing a review of the city’s comprehensive financial report during last night’s meeting, Wylie councilmembers were informed they have a large surplus of funds in the city’s unassigned fund balance. John DeBurro, a partner with Weaver, presented the auditor’s...

read more
Wylie ISD I Have a Plan Night Jan. 30

Wylie ISD I Have a Plan Night Jan. 30

Jan 25, 2023 |

Wylie families preparing to send a student to high school will attend an event designed to inform students about curriculum choices the next four years is planned next week. The I Have a Plan night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Wylie High School...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe