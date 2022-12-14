Subscribe
Kaledek

Council approves rezoning along SH 78, Brown Street

by | Dec 14, 2022 | Latest

Complementing the architecture of the downtown area took center stage during a rezoning hearing before Wylie councilmembers.

Council heard the rezoning request for property located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Brown Street and State Highway 78 during the Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting. According to the initial plans, only the sixth lot — which is the closest to downtown — would be required to conform to a color palette similar to the historic downtown.

During a Dec. 6 meeting, the Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan presented to council by a 6-1 vote.

However, councilmembers were concerned about modern buildings outside the downtown area and wanted to change all the facades to mimic the historic downtown. John McClure, the developer of the project said it would be possible to do so for all lots except the corner lot reserved for the gas station because the development is too far along.

Ultimately, council approved the rezoning request with amendments removing by right development for restaurants with a drive-thru, requiring lots 2-6 to conform to downtown historical architectural standards and requiring all site plans to come to council for approval. By right development allows a developer to use a property so long as they conform to zoning and building code requirements to bypass discretionary approval.

Additionally, council tabled a rezoning request for a special-use permit for auto sales because of questions about how the vehicle sales would be financed. It also laid the foundation for a voluntary flag retirement program.

Several recognitions were also held for local Eagle Scout Ethan Jonason, In Sync Exotics, the Wylie East High School Robotics team and kindergarten through sixth grade Shining the Way students in Wylie ISD.

For the full story, see the Dec. 21 issue.

