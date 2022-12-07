Subscribe
Police shooting suspect indicted

Dec 7, 2022

The suspect accused of shooting two Sachse police officers was indicted by the Collin County grand jury Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Josiah Israel Perez, 26, was arrested Oct. 3 and has been held at the Collin County Jail since. He currently faces two felony counts for aggravated assault of a police officer.

Two Sachse officers were shot at close range with a shotgun around midnight Sept. 2. The officer on the driver’s side was shot in the head and the other was able to draw his weapon and shoot Perez. 

The incident took place at MedPost Urgent Care, located at 7760 State Highway 78. Officers were completing an unrelated call for service when the unnamed subject fired into the vehicle.

Both officers were later treated for non-threatening life injuries before their release from the hospital. Perez, who was injured during the exchange, was treated at the hospital before he was taken into custody.

He is currently being held on $1 million bail for each felony charge for a total $2 million bond. As of presstime, no trial date has been set. For his actions, Perez faces up to 20 years of prison if found guilty of both first degree felony charges.

No motive has been released for the shooting and Police Chief Bryan Sylvester continues to cooperate with other agencies in the prosecution of the case. Consistent with department protocols, the case was turned over to the Texas Rangers to continue investigating the shooting of both officers.

For the full story, see the Dec. 7 issue of The Wylie News.

Related News

Programs planned by PD to ease holiday stress

Programs planned by PD to ease holiday stress

Dec 7, 2022 |

As the holiday season inches closer, the Wylie Police Department is hosting two programs designed to ensure the holidays are a positive experience for residents. Its first program is Operation Blue Santa, one that has been run since the mid-1990s and provides gifts...

read more
Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Dec 2, 2022 |

What started out as a group of individuals meeting online has turned into a globally-connected nonprofit dedicated to providing needed wartime supplies to Ukraine. Connecting through the online chat forum Reddit, Ukraine Front Line, Inc.’s President, Steven Watford,...

read more
Resident feedback wanted on mobility study

Resident feedback wanted on mobility study

Dec 1, 2022 |

To address future transportation needs, Collin County is conducting a future mobility study that is set to be finished next year. Currently, the county is seeking resident feedback on its study at the midpoint as it solicits feedback on draft recommendations before...

read more
P&Z considers rezoning requests

P&Z considers rezoning requests

Nov 30, 2022 |

Special uses were the subject of the most recent Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Two public hearings were held to that effect Nov. 15 at City Hall when commissioners gathered to consider two rezoning requests for properties located along State Highway...

read more
Festive weekend ahead

Festive weekend ahead

Nov 30, 2022 |

It is once again time for holiday festivities with several cities hosting parades and events throughout the first week of December. Individuals looking to cross some holiday shopping off their lists can do so for a local cause Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 with...

read more
Send a Letter to Santa this Christmas

Send a Letter to Santa this Christmas

Nov 28, 2022 | ,

If you’re the parents/guardians of elementary school-age children, the News is collecting Letters to Santa again this year. The letters will be printed in the December 21 edition of The Wylie News. Please print out the attached document, have your child write their...

read more
Raiders ready for 6A challenge

Raiders ready for 6A challenge

Nov 27, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East basketball team just missed out on the playoffs last season but is ready to step up to the 6A level. Under first-year head coach Brent Kelley, Wylie East finished sixth in the district standings last season, but saw major strides taken from the season...

read more
Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 4

Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 4

Nov 24, 2022 |

Wylie residents looking for some ho, ho, holiday fun this December should mark down the first weekend of December for events that even Santa himself won’t miss. The annual Wylie Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in downtown...

read more
Trustees receive intruder audit findings

Trustees receive intruder audit findings

Nov 23, 2022 |

A newly implemented state requirement was the subject of a report during the most recent Wylie ISD Board of Trustees meeting. The districtwide intruder detection audit was presented by Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Scott Winn and Director of School and...

read more
Christian Care Week kicks off

Christian Care Week kicks off

Nov 23, 2022 |

Local community leaders, businesspeople and nonprofit organizations gathered for a first-time breakfast to honor the contributions of a local food pantry. Wylie Christian Care Week typically takes place about a week before Thanksgiving and is a major fundraising...

read more
