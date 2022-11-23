Trustees receive intruder audit findings

A newly implemented state requirement was the subject of a report during the most recent Wylie ISD Board of Trustees meeting.

The districtwide intruder detection audit was presented by Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Scott Winn and Director of School and Safety Brian Kelly during the Monday, Nov. 14, regular meeting.

Winn said the district will be subject to at least one intruder detection audit each school year. In October, the district received its first audit, he added.

Kelly said the new statutory requirements signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting are policies Wylie ISD implements.

“These directives align with many protocols the district already has in place and we welcome any opportunity that helps us ensure a safe and secure school environment for all,” Kelly said. “The top priority in Wylie ISD and the state of Texas is keeping students safe every day.”

The intruder detection audit measures three components, said Kelly, including the auditor attempting to gain unsecured access to campus, inspecting all exterior doors to confirm they are locked and verifying all classroom doors are locked.

“Please know that we continue to work closely with our district school safety committee to ensure that we are training our staff in securing our doors for the protection of everyone at our campuses,” Kelly said. “The support from the state on conducting the audits is just one of the many actions we are taking to make sure our schools are safe.”

