Veterans

Wylie, Wylie East volleyball players named to all-district team

by | Nov 11, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Wylie and Wylie East tied for second in the District 9-6A volleyball standings and were rewarded with all-district nominations.

In the superlative categories, Wylie’s Trinity Blackwood, Lauren Morano and Annie Tucker were among the award winners, along with Wylie East’s Addison Achilles. Blackwood was named co-MVP of the district, sharing the award with Sachse’s Macy Taylor.

Blackwood was third on the team with 222 kills along with 87 blocks. Blackwood recently signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of North Dakota next season.

Fellow senior Morano won the 2022 defensive player of the year, leading the Pirates with 371 digs for the season, 10 digs per match. Morano finished her volleyball career at Wylie with 921 digs in three varsity seasons.

Tucker was voted the 9-6A newcomer of the year as a sophomore for the Pirates. She had 142 kills on the season, including two double-digit kill performances in key district wins over South Garland and Wylie East at the end of the season.

Achilles was named the top blocker in district play, leading the Lady Raiders with 91 blocks for the season, including 41 solo blocks. Achilles was also third on the team with 172 kills in 2022.

For the full list of all-district award winners, see below.

Superlative Winners

AWARD ATHLETE GRADE SCHOOL
Co-Most Valuable Player Trinity Blackwood 12 Wylie
Co-Most Valuable Player Macy Taylor 12 Sachse
Offensive Player of the Year Favor Anyanwu 11 Sachse
Defensive Player Lauren Morano 12 Wylie
Setter Scarlette Young 11 Sachse
Blocker Addison Achilles 11 Wylie East
ServerNina Selders12 Garland
NewcomerAnnie Tucker10Wylie

First Team All-District

Athlete School Position Grade
Julia Hicks Wylie East OH 10
Erika Hernandez Wylie East MB 10
Charleigh Stevens Wylie East OH 12
Kaelynn Sims Sachse OH 10
Chi Tran Sachse Libero 12
Avery Patterson North Garland MB 12
Karson Barclow Wylie OH 10
Addison Hinchley Wylie OH 11
Sadie Warren WylieDS Libero 10
Reese DavisonRowlettLibero11

Second Team All-District

AthleteSchoolPositionGrade
Alexa OsseiWylieMB12
Athena NguyenNorth GarlandSetter11
Juju OgueriLakeview CentennialMB10
Joya GrahamLakeview CentennialRS/Setter12
Addison PalmerGarlandOH12
Keeley WilliamsGarlandLibero12
Hallie HanksSachseMB12
Alivia CheathamRowlettOH10
Meagan AndersonRowlettSetter12
Alexiah BrownSouth GarlandDS11
Lana PhomphakdyNaaman ForestSetter9
Baylor RodgerWylie EastSetter12
Jordyn WacasterWylie EastLibero10
Emma BlackstarWylie EastSetter12

All-District Honorable Mention

NameSchool
Emily BehrensWylie
Taylor JohnsonWylie
Allison TranNorth Garland
Natalie AlridNorth Garland
Ashley LaymanNorth Garland
Amanda MorenoNorth Garland
Alliah BellSouth Garland
Shanice BodySouth Garland
Brenda BlancoSouth Garland
Yarely HernandezSouth Garland
Nikaria AllenLakeview Centennial
Asia GravesLakeview Centennial
Alana CarrRowlett
Madeline LevvisRowlett
Adiam AdhanomNaaman Forest
Jeriah Ellington-PrestonNaaman Forest
Amy HernandezWylie East
Grace AchillesWylie East
Bailey MaloneSachse
Mackenzie ColwellSachse
Whitney CunninghamSachse
Laci ArchieGarland
Zoe ThunhurstGarland
Valeria MirandaGarland
Aisha NwadeiGarland
Samaria AndersonGarland

