Wylie, Wylie East volleyball players named to all-district team

Wylie and Wylie East tied for second in the District 9-6A volleyball standings and were rewarded with all-district nominations.
In the superlative categories, Wylie’s Trinity Blackwood, Lauren Morano and Annie Tucker were among the award winners, along with Wylie East’s Addison Achilles. Blackwood was named co-MVP of the district, sharing the award with Sachse’s Macy Taylor.
Blackwood was third on the team with 222 kills along with 87 blocks. Blackwood recently signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of North Dakota next season.
Fellow senior Morano won the 2022 defensive player of the year, leading the Pirates with 371 digs for the season, 10 digs per match. Morano finished her volleyball career at Wylie with 921 digs in three varsity seasons.
Tucker was voted the 9-6A newcomer of the year as a sophomore for the Pirates. She had 142 kills on the season, including two double-digit kill performances in key district wins over South Garland and Wylie East at the end of the season.
Achilles was named the top blocker in district play, leading the Lady Raiders with 91 blocks for the season, including 41 solo blocks. Achilles was also third on the team with 172 kills in 2022.
For the full list of all-district award winners, see below.
Superlative Winners
|AWARD
|ATHLETE
|GRADE
|SCHOOL
|Co-Most Valuable Player
|Trinity Blackwood
|12
|Wylie
|Co-Most Valuable Player
|Macy Taylor
|12
|Sachse
|Offensive Player of the Year
|Favor Anyanwu
|11
|Sachse
|Defensive Player
|Lauren Morano
|12
|Wylie
|Setter
|Scarlette Young
|11
|Sachse
|Blocker
|Addison Achilles
|11
|Wylie East
|Server
|Nina Selders
|12
|Garland
|Newcomer
|Annie Tucker
|10
|Wylie
First Team All-District
|Athlete
|School
|Position
|Grade
|Julia Hicks
|Wylie East
|OH
|10
|Erika Hernandez
|Wylie East
|MB
|10
|Charleigh Stevens
|Wylie East
|OH
|12
|Kaelynn Sims
|Sachse
|OH
|10
|Chi Tran
|Sachse
|Libero
|12
|Avery Patterson
|North Garland
|MB
|12
|Karson Barclow
|Wylie
|OH
|10
|Addison Hinchley
|Wylie
|OH
|11
|Sadie Warren
|Wylie
|DS Libero
|10
|Reese Davison
|Rowlett
|Libero
|11
Second Team All-District
|Athlete
|School
|Position
|Grade
|Alexa Ossei
|Wylie
|MB
|12
|Athena Nguyen
|North Garland
|Setter
|11
|Juju Ogueri
|Lakeview Centennial
|MB
|10
|Joya Graham
|Lakeview Centennial
|RS/Setter
|12
|Addison Palmer
|Garland
|OH
|12
|Keeley Williams
|Garland
|Libero
|12
|Hallie Hanks
|Sachse
|MB
|12
|Alivia Cheatham
|Rowlett
|OH
|10
|Meagan Anderson
|Rowlett
|Setter
|12
|Alexiah Brown
|South Garland
|DS
|11
|Lana Phomphakdy
|Naaman Forest
|Setter
|9
|Baylor Rodger
|Wylie East
|Setter
|12
|Jordyn Wacaster
|Wylie East
|Libero
|10
|Emma Blackstar
|Wylie East
|Setter
|12
All-District Honorable Mention
|Name
|School
|Emily Behrens
|Wylie
|Taylor Johnson
|Wylie
|Allison Tran
|North Garland
|Natalie Alrid
|North Garland
|Ashley Layman
|North Garland
|Amanda Moreno
|North Garland
|Alliah Bell
|South Garland
|Shanice Body
|South Garland
|Brenda Blanco
|South Garland
|Yarely Hernandez
|South Garland
|Nikaria Allen
|Lakeview Centennial
|Asia Graves
|Lakeview Centennial
|Alana Carr
|Rowlett
|Madeline Levvis
|Rowlett
|Adiam Adhanom
|Naaman Forest
|Jeriah Ellington-Preston
|Naaman Forest
|Amy Hernandez
|Wylie East
|Grace Achilles
|Wylie East
|Bailey Malone
|Sachse
|Mackenzie Colwell
|Sachse
|Whitney Cunningham
|Sachse
|Laci Archie
|Garland
|Zoe Thunhurst
|Garland
|Valeria Miranda
|Garland
|Aisha Nwadei
|Garland
|Samaria Anderson
|Garland
