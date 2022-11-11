Wylie, Wylie East volleyball players named to all-district team

Wylie and Wylie East tied for second in the District 9-6A volleyball standings and were rewarded with all-district nominations.

In the superlative categories, Wylie’s Trinity Blackwood, Lauren Morano and Annie Tucker were among the award winners, along with Wylie East’s Addison Achilles. Blackwood was named co-MVP of the district, sharing the award with Sachse’s Macy Taylor.

Blackwood was third on the team with 222 kills along with 87 blocks. Blackwood recently signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of North Dakota next season.

Fellow senior Morano won the 2022 defensive player of the year, leading the Pirates with 371 digs for the season, 10 digs per match. Morano finished her volleyball career at Wylie with 921 digs in three varsity seasons.

Tucker was voted the 9-6A newcomer of the year as a sophomore for the Pirates. She had 142 kills on the season, including two double-digit kill performances in key district wins over South Garland and Wylie East at the end of the season.

Achilles was named the top blocker in district play, leading the Lady Raiders with 91 blocks for the season, including 41 solo blocks. Achilles was also third on the team with 172 kills in 2022.

For the full list of all-district award winners, see below.

Superlative Winners

AWARD ATHLETE GRADE SCHOOL Co-Most Valuable Player Trinity Blackwood 12 Wylie Co-Most Valuable Player Macy Taylor 12 Sachse Offensive Player of the Year Favor Anyanwu 11 Sachse Defensive Player Lauren Morano 12 Wylie Setter Scarlette Young 11 Sachse Blocker Addison Achilles 11 Wylie East Server Nina Selders 12 Garland Newcomer Annie Tucker 10 Wylie

First Team All-District

Athlete School Position Grade Julia Hicks Wylie East OH 10 Erika Hernandez Wylie East MB 10 Charleigh Stevens Wylie East OH 12 Kaelynn Sims Sachse OH 10 Chi Tran Sachse Libero 12 Avery Patterson North Garland MB 12 Karson Barclow Wylie OH 10 Addison Hinchley Wylie OH 11 Sadie Warren Wylie DS Libero 10 Reese Davison Rowlett Libero 11

Second Team All-District

Athlete School Position Grade Alexa Ossei Wylie MB 12 Athena Nguyen North Garland Setter 11 Juju Ogueri Lakeview Centennial MB 10 Joya Graham Lakeview Centennial RS/Setter 12 Addison Palmer Garland OH 12 Keeley Williams Garland Libero 12 Hallie Hanks Sachse MB 12 Alivia Cheatham Rowlett OH 10 Meagan Anderson Rowlett Setter 12 Alexiah Brown South Garland DS 11 Lana Phomphakdy Naaman Forest Setter 9 Baylor Rodger Wylie East Setter 12 Jordyn Wacaster Wylie East Libero 10 Emma Blackstar Wylie East Setter 12

All-District Honorable Mention

Name School Emily Behrens Wylie Taylor Johnson Wylie Allison Tran North Garland Natalie Alrid North Garland Ashley Layman North Garland Amanda Moreno North Garland Alliah Bell South Garland Shanice Body South Garland Brenda Blanco South Garland Yarely Hernandez South Garland Nikaria Allen Lakeview Centennial Asia Graves Lakeview Centennial Alana Carr Rowlett Madeline Levvis Rowlett Adiam Adhanom Naaman Forest Jeriah Ellington-Preston Naaman Forest Amy Hernandez Wylie East Grace Achilles Wylie East Bailey Malone Sachse Mackenzie Colwell Sachse Whitney Cunningham Sachse Laci Archie Garland Zoe Thunhurst Garland Valeria Miranda Garland Aisha Nwadei Garland Samaria Anderson Garland

