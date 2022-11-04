Subscribe
Veterans

Wylie shuts out Garland in second half

by | Nov 4, 2022 | Latest, Sports

WYLIE — Battling more weather delays and windy conditions, the Wylie Pirates capped off the regular season with a win.

Wylie (7-3, 6-2 in 9-6A) started strongly to take an early lead over Garland (5-5, 4-4) in the first quarter, thanks to two key plays from the special teams.

Brady Dalton’s 30-yard punt return set up Layne Chapman’s 10-yard score to open the game. Later in the first, a muffed punt set Wylie up at the Garland 17, where Cam Pruitt took the reverse handoff and threw to quarterback Jagger Bale for the score.

Despite the hot start, Garland battled back in the second, fighting for their playoff lives. They eventually cut the lead to 14-10 with a late field goal. With a four-point lead in the third, Bale led Wylie on an 8-play, 56-yard scoring drive to extend their lead back to double digits. Bale connected with Dane Farley for the red zone touchdown.

On their next possession, Wylie drained the clock and capitalized on three Garland penalties to increase their advantage to 28-10. Layne Chapman finished off the drive with a 3-yard score, his second of the game.

The loss eliminates Garland from postseason contention as Sachse advances in the 9-6A tiebreaker scenarios. Wylie faces Mesquite Horn in the bi-district round of the state playoffs sometime next week. Follow The Wylie News for any scheduling updates.

0 Comments

