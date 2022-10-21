Wylie beats Naaman Forest, moves into second place

WYLIE — Tied at 14 with 58 seconds remaining in the first half, the Wylie Pirates and quarterback Jagger Bale played aggressively before the break.

Bale connected on two passes to Chris Lewis before firing a strike to Martaveion Sanders for a 23-yard touchdown pass to give Wylie (4-2, 5-3) a seven-point lead. They used that momentum into the second half, defeating Naaman Forest (4-2, 4-4) 35-14 Friday night.

The drive took just 28 seconds for the Pirates to regain their lead and gave Bale his third touchdown pass of the first half. After an interception by Mark Dean in the third quarter, Wylie again went 62 yards down the field to double their advantage. Bale finished the drive with a one-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter, his fourth of five (three passing, two rushing) scores in the game.

The win moved Wylie back into second place in District 9-6A with just two games remaining. Along with the advancement in the standings, Wylie’s upset win also sealed a playoff spot and share of the District 9-6A title for Wylie East.

Wylie travels to face Sachse on the road next Friday, Oct. 21 in their final road game of the regular season.

