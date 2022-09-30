Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Garland

Wylie East beat the preseason favorites to win District 9-6A in each of their first two weeks and now take on the reigning champions.

The Raiders (2-0, 4-0) host the Garland Owls (3-0, 4-1) Friday night at Wylie ISD Stadium in a battle of the top teams in the district standings. Nobody knew what to expect from Garland in the preseason after replacing 18 starters from last season’s district title roster.

The younger players though are stepping up in big moments so far this season, while the few returning players are leaders on the team. It should be a fun game between two competitive sides, with Wylie East aiming to get their first 5-0 start in school history.

Here are the three keys to Wylie East defeating Garland Friday night.

1. Contain Keyuntae King

King is one of those few returning players in the Owls lineup and has dominated to start the season. He’s currently fourth in the area 6A in rushing yards to go along with eight scores this season. Against Rowlett last Friday, he had his best performance in the 19-0 win, rushing for 264 yards and two scores.

For Wylie East to win this game, slowing King down is the highest priority. Anthony James, Robert Ngasoh and the Raiders’ defensive line have been one of the best units in the district this season, even slowing down Sachse’s dynamic running back duo last week, but could face one of their biggest tests in facing King. East will need to bring their A-game on defense.

