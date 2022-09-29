Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

by | Sep 29, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie Pirates face their biggest challenge on the district schedule, heading on a short week to take on Lakeview Centennial.

Still, with six games remaining in the season, Wylie (2-0, 3-1) can’t complain about their start but know the job is far from done on the path to a potential playoff spot.

Lakeview Centennial (2-1, 3-2) has proven to be a competitive team, and both programs could be battling for one of the district’s final spots in the playoff.

Here are the three keys to Wylie defeating Lakeview Centennial Thursday night at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

1. Defend the passing game

In Lakeview’s 30-28 opening loss to Frisco Memorial, the Patriots outgained Memorail 458-313. In a 10-9 win over Dallas Skyline, they were outgained 223-173. Turnovers swung both games, but Lakeview has shown the ability to throw the ball in both weeks.

Patriots quarterback Jacob Hester had 246 yards in four touchdowns in week one, followed by 135 yards and a score in week two. While his run game faltered in week two, he was able to lead a touchdown drive that made the difference. His go-to targets, Julius Spencer and Caylon Montgomery have combined for five touchdowns in two games.

For Wylie to win, the secondary must be at his best. It’s been up and down for the secondary, shuffling players in and out to find the right combination.

Jason Nwokedi, Sean Carter and Jacob Golladay will have to play their best game to find a win in week six.

