The completed draft of the newly updated comprehensive plan was presented to council in a workshop during the June 14 council meeting.

Members of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) and Planning and Zoning Commission joined agents from the consulting firm Freese and Nichols to provide the update.

Council asked staff for a new comprehensive plan over a year ago and the first meeting was held in August 2021.

For the full story, see our July 6 issue or subscribe online.