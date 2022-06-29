P&Z considers site plans

The P&Z Commission considered a new site plan and a site plan amendment at the Tuesday, June 21, regular meeting.

The first site plan was for Validus Addition, a light industrial use complex on .620 acres, located west of the intersection of Martinez Lane and Kristen Lane.

City Planner Kevin Molina said the applicant asked to build two 5,590-square-foot buildings. One of the buildings will be for the applicant’s repackaging business and the other will be leased space.

For the full story, see our June 29 issue or subscribe online.