Wylie PD mourns one of their own

The Wylie Police Department announced in a news release that Officer Chris Taylor died today after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Taylor served the community for nearly 24 years, the news release said. He began his career as a reserve officer before he was hired as a full-time school resource officer, protecting the students and staff of Wylie ISD.

In addition to his regular duties, Taylor also served as a member of the Wylie Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team and firearms instructor.

“Though he excelled in every position he served, he will forever be remembered as a mentor and friend to all officers who walked through the doors of our Public Safety Building,” the release said. “Those closest to Chris describe him as a God-fearing man who loved Jesus, his family, his friends, his community and his country.”

Taylor was a United States Marine who served his community and country with pride and professionalism.

The police department will provide arrangement information when it becomes available.