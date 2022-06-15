District officials discuss school security

For the past several years, schools across the U.S. have beefed up security because of on-campus shootings.

The tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde has prompted the need for even more advanced security measures for many school districts. However, Wylie ISD’s proactive approach to safety and security means they are ahead of the curve.

Director of Safety and Security Brian Kelly oversees the district’s security and works with School Resource Officers (SRO) to ensure student safety.

“My main goal is to be the liaison between the district and the police departments,” Kelly said. “We have the cities of Wylie, Sachse and Murphy.”

