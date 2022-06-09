Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

State sales tax revenue totals $3.7 billion

by | Jun 9, 2022 | Latest

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced state sales tax revenues totaled $3.69 billion in May, an 8.6% increase from May 2021.

“Strong, double-digit growth was seen once again in sectors driven primarily by business spending, with receipts from the oil and gas mining sector continuing to exhibit particularly robust growth compared to a year ago,” Hegar said. “Receipts from the construction and wholesale trade sectors also continue to show strong growth.”

Hegar said receipts from the services sector posted another substantial gain compared to the same month last year. Spending at sporting events and concerts was especially strong last month, Hegar said.

Additionally, restaurant receipts were also up compared to May 2021.

“Increases in these consumer-driven sectors, coupled with a decrease in receipts from the furniture and general merchandise sectors compared to a year ago, may further indicate that sectors that benefitted from pandemic spending patterns will face continued headwinds due to a shift in consumer spending patterns from goods to services,” Hegar said.

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in May 2022 was up 15.7% compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the budget, accounting for 59% of all tax collections.

Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes collected were $603 million, up 9% from May 2021.

Fuel taxes were $319 million, up 1% from last year.

Oil production taxes were at $595 million, up 64% from May 2021.

Natural gas production taxes were $413 million, the highest collections on record and up 216% from last year.

Hotel occupancy taxes were $69 million, up 44% from May 2021.

Lastly, alcoholic beverage taxes were at $154 million, up 22% from last year.

The majority of May sales tax revenue is based on sales made in April and remitted to the agency in May.

0 Comments

Related News

Staff updates project funding sources

Staff updates project funding sources

Jun 8, 2022 |

Staff and council met in a workshop to discuss capital projects currently in progress or scheduled for the future. City Manager Brent Parker said the purpose of the meeting was not to get detailed information on each project but to update council on the funding status...

read more
Wylie East awards: Best of 2021-22

Wylie East awards: Best of 2021-22

Jun 8, 2022 | ,

Wylie East High School 2021-22 school year comes to a close seeing plenty of growth in the athletic department. While the program saw plenty of turnover this season, they still managed to find success throughout the year, including our season award winners. Here are...

read more
Wylie views offensive line as strength

Wylie views offensive line as strength

Jun 8, 2022 | ,

There will be plenty of new faces to the Wylie Pirates offense next fall, but they won’t be on the offensive line. Wylie returns four starters and five offensive linemen who got significant playing time during the 2021 season. Despite losing senior leader Josh...

read more
Juneteenth celebration to be held at Olde City Park

Juneteenth celebration to be held at Olde City Park

Jun 8, 2022 |

Area residents will have the opportunity to celebrate a national holiday marking the end of slavery, Juneteenth, at Olde City Park again this year. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and will feature live music, a DJ, food trucks, arts...

read more
Council honors area nonprofits

Council honors area nonprofits

Jun 8, 2022 |

Several area nonprofit organizations focused on providing food and other essential needs to families that have fallen on hard times were honored by Wylie City Council. Leaders from the Wylie Christian Care Center, including Raymond Cooper, 5 Loaves, Hope for the...

read more
Eight Pirates earn all-district nod

Eight Pirates earn all-district nod

Jun 4, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates reached the postseason once again as co-district champions, and eight players were given all-district awards. Wylie (11-3, 16-16-1) was led by four first-team all-district players, namely first-team designated hitter Luke Lianthong. The starting...

read more
10 Raiders named to all-district team

10 Raiders named to all-district team

Jun 3, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Raiders baseball season ended with a playoff appearance, while the team was well represented in the District 10-5A All-District team. The Raiders (10-4, 17-11-1) had 10 players named to the all-district team, led by the District 10-5A Offensive Player...

read more
District-champion Pirates racked up awards

District-champion Pirates racked up awards

Jun 3, 2022 | ,

The District 9-6A champion Wylie Pirates won several all-district awards, including two superlative awards. Wylie (14-0, 31-11) had a perfect record during the regular season, led by District 9-6A Pitcher of the Year Jordyn Merrett and Defensive Player of the Year...

read more
Council suspends Oncor rate increase

Council suspends Oncor rate increase

Jun 2, 2022 |

Wylie City Council passed several amendments to existing ordinances and passed a resolution suspending Oncor Electric rate increases during the May 31 council meeting. The resolution suspended the rate increase set to go into effect June 17 for 90 days, allowing the...

read more
Abbott requests special legislative committees

Abbott requests special legislative committees

Jun 1, 2022 |

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a joint letter today to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the Texas Legislative leaders convene special committees following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022