Wylie East awards: Best of 2021-22

Wylie East High School 2021-22 school year comes to a close seeing plenty of growth in the athletic department.

While the program saw plenty of turnover this season, they still managed to find success throughout the year, including our season award winners. Here are the top athletes and awards for The Wylie News from the past school year.

Team of the year: Wylie East girls soccer

Wylie East (10-3-1, 17-5-1) celebrated another postseason berth, finishing the season third in the District 10-5A standings with 31 points overall.

Leading the way for the Lady Raiders were Amaya Dawkins, Bryn Geppert and Breanna Wooten, who were given superlative awards for the Lady Raiders. Dawkins was the midfielder of the year, Geppert was the defensive player of the year and Wooten was the goalkeeper of the year. All three will return to Wylie East next season.

In the first-team all-district, Ryleigh Wood, Raegan Hollis, Alyssa Striker, Zoe Harbison and Ramani Neal were named to the team.

The Lady Raiders also had five players named to the second team and three honorable mention players who will return to the team next season. Brooke Shields, Alysia Cano, Cameron Pannell, Ashley Moore and Kaylee Haskins were on the second team, while Gabriella Ponce, Kayla Martinez and Emma Vance were honorable mention players.

Wylie East lost in the bi-district playoff round to Frisco Wakeland.

Male athlete of the year: Colby Feece, wrestling

Colby Feece, the 182-pound competitor for the Raiders, placed fifth overall in his weight class.

Feece won his first-round matchup over The Colony’s Elijah Waters by a 13-10 decision.

After losing his quarterfinal match, Feece won three more matches, including a 6-1 decision over Palo Duro’s Micah Wesley. He finished the season 27-4 overall and was the only placeholder from Wylie ISD at the state championship meet.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]