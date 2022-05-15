Pirates win two medals at state

The Wylie Pirates took home some silverware at the track and field state championships on Saturday.

Competing in three events, Wylie had two medalists on the day. Nathanael Berhane started off the day with a personal record in the 3200, placing third overall (9:02.88). After a top-five finish at the cross country championships in November, the University of Texas signee was just five seconds off of a first-place spot.

Berhane also competed in the 1600, where he placed sixth (4:12.49).

Logan Popelka also raced for the Pirates, placing second overall in the 400 (46.67). He was a tenth of a second off of his personal record time and just .3 seconds from the gold spot. Popelka will enroll at Boston University after winning his first state medal.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@kgrondin