East athletes qualify for area

There were 18 top-five finishes for Wylie East’s track and field team at the District 10-5A T&F Championships at Lucas’ Lovejoy High School.

Charis Jackson won the gold medal (48.41) and Rashuun Washington finished fourth in the boys 400-meter dash (50.20). Kory Boyd finished second in the 200-meter dash (21.20).

The Raiders won a silver medal in the boys 4×100 relay (42.18), a silver in the 4×200 relay (1:28.98), and a bronze in the 4×400 relay (3:25.07).

In the field events, senior Nyle Mathis won the gold medal in the girls triple jump (38’0.50”) and placed fourth in the long jump (17’).

Madison Gauthier won the silver medal in the discus throw (109’08”). Jaxson Gonzales placed fourth in the boys’ pole vault (10’06”). Stanley Terry finished fourth in the triple jump (43’03”).

The Raiders finished fourth with 80 points in the boys’ standings behind first place and host Lovejoy (191), McKinney North (131) and Prosper Rock Hill (81). The Lady Raiders finished sixth in the girls’ standings with 36 points. McKinney North (162), Prosper Rock Hill (155) and Lovejoy (145) were the top three finalists.

The top four varsity finishers in each district advance to the UIL Area Track and Field Championships this week.

By T.R. Armstrong • news@csmediatexas.com