Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

East athletes qualify for area

by | Apr 18, 2022 | Latest, Sports

There were 18 top-five finishes for Wylie East’s track and field team at the District 10-5A T&F Championships at Lucas’ Lovejoy High School. 

Charis Jackson won the gold medal (48.41) and Rashuun Washington finished fourth in the boys 400-meter dash (50.20). Kory Boyd finished second in the 200-meter dash (21.20). 

The Raiders won a silver medal in the boys 4×100 relay (42.18), a silver in the 4×200 relay (1:28.98), and a bronze in the 4×400 relay (3:25.07). 

In the field events, senior Nyle Mathis won the gold medal in the girls triple jump (38’0.50”) and placed fourth in the long jump (17’). 

Madison Gauthier won the silver medal in the discus throw (109’08”). Jaxson Gonzales placed fourth in the boys’ pole vault (10’06”). Stanley Terry finished fourth in the triple jump (43’03”).

The Raiders finished fourth with 80 points in the boys’ standings behind first place and host Lovejoy (191), McKinney North (131) and Prosper Rock Hill (81). The Lady Raiders finished sixth in the girls’ standings with 36 points. McKinney North (162), Prosper Rock Hill (155) and Lovejoy (145) were the top three finalists. 

The top four varsity finishers in each district advance to the UIL Area Track and Field Championships this week.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By T.R. Armstrong • news@csmediatexas.com

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie boys win district, girls finish second

Wylie boys win district, girls finish second

Apr 14, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates boys track and field team walked away as district champions Wednesday night.  Competing in the 9-6A championship at Williams Stadium, the boys finished first overall with 205 points. They beat out Naaman Forest (113 points), Sachse (79 points),...

read more
Substance abuse resources available

Substance abuse resources available

Apr 13, 2022 |

Millions of Americans battle drug and alcohol addiction, but Collin County residents facing these issues have a resource they might not know about.  The Collin County Substance Abuse Program, first established 32 years ago and served 58 clients in its first year,...

read more
Council approves commerical development

Council approves commerical development

Apr 13, 2022 |

Wylie city council held three public hearings, two for zoning changes and one amending the downtown zoning ordinance, during the April 12 council meeting. Council considered a zoning change from commercial corridor to planned development – commercial industrial for a...

read more
FBW to rebrand as The Cross Church

FBW to rebrand as The Cross Church

Apr 13, 2022 |

Lead Pastor of First Baptist Church Wylie Kris Segrest believes when God gives the church a new assignment, He also gives the church a new name. FBW, which has been serving the city for nearly 152 years, will soon be called The Cross Church.  “This has been a...

read more
Preparation Key for severe weather

Preparation Key for severe weather

Apr 13, 2022 |

Preparedness and awareness are key when it comes to planning for severe weather, especially as warmer temperatures increase the risk of thunderstorms and tornadoes. Residents across North Texas experienced bouts of severe weather in recent weeks, including a tornado...

read more
Senior center prom returns

Senior center prom returns

Apr 13, 2022 |

It may be prom season for area high school students, but senior citizens can have fun too. The Wylie Senior Center is once again hosting its annual prom after a two-year hiatus. The prom is sock hop themed this year and will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Friday,...

read more
Football schedules for WHS, WEHS

Football schedules for WHS, WEHS

Apr 12, 2022 | ,

Football season is around the corner for the Wylie Pirates and Wylie East Raiders.  With spring approaching and a new season in the fall, there is plenty of changes and reasons for excitement for both programs. Wylie East officially moves up to 6A in the fall...

read more
Program to clear names launched

Program to clear names launched

Apr 11, 2022 |

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis’ office is launching the Expunction 2022 Initiative which aims to help individuals clear their name. Supporting the program are the Collin County branch of the NAACP, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, Collin County Bar...

read more
State unemployment rate drops slightly

State unemployment rate drops slightly

Apr 8, 2022 |

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate for February was 4.7%, a decrease of 0.1% from January.According to a March 25 news release, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex recorded an unemployment rate of 4.1% in...

read more