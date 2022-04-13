Substance abuse resources available

Millions of Americans battle drug and alcohol addiction, but Collin County residents facing these issues have a resource they might not know about.

The Collin County Substance Abuse Program, first established 32 years ago and served 58 clients in its first year, now serves over 2,500 residents annually.

Program administrator John-Mark Meulman said while they are not a drug and alcohol treatment program, they do offer substance abuse evaluations and referrals for both adults and adolescents as well as public information and education classes for Collin County youth.

All adolescent education resources are free and there is a nominal charge for other evaluations.

