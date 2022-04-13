FBW to rebrand as The Cross Church

Lead Pastor of First Baptist Church Wylie Kris Segrest believes when God gives the church a new assignment, He also gives the church a new name.

FBW, which has been serving the city for nearly 152 years, will soon be called The Cross Church.

“This has been a two-year process for us,” Segrest said. “We began with our church leadership council a couple of years ago, then we went to some of our teams and then we took over 700 members through some visioning workshops.”

Segrest said the Lord has given the church a broader ministry.

