WISD student score above state average; gaps remain

Learning loss is still a major issue for many Texas school districts.

Wylie ISD leaders discussed measures taken by the district to address learning loss during the Feb. 28 regular meeting and what moves the district needs to take in the future to ensure Wylie students do not continue to be impacted.

Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer presented a brief overview of the district’s Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) for the 2020-21 school year.

Spicer said when the district first received the results of the STAAR test, she was pleased but added “work needs to be done” to address education gaps created by the pandemic.

