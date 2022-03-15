Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

East cruises to postseason with wins

by | Mar 15, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East’s soccer teams are preparing for the postseason, punching their tickets with one game to spare. 

On the boys side, East (9-3-1, 11-4-3) is seven points up on fourth-place Lovejoy, sitting in third place overall. The Raiders picked up a win and a draw over the week, beginning with a 1-1 tie against Princeton on March 4. 

With just one final game over break, East broke through with a second-half goal to defeat Sherman 2-1 last Thursday. With the game rescheduled from Friday because of the weather, the Raiders had to travel a day early and started sluggishly. Even at 1-1 at the halftime break, the Raiders broke through again in the second half to clinch the win.

Wylie East continues to win on the offensive end, where they’ve scored 30 goals over 13 district games, which is the second-best mark in 10-5A. The Raiders wrap up the regular season on the road Friday against McKinney North (12-1, 15-4-1), with the Bulldogs battling for a district championship against Rock Hill. 

The girls team is in a similar position, with Wylie East (9-3-1, 16-4-1) celebrating a postseason berth with a 3-0 win over Sherman. The Lady Raiders also sit in third place with 28 points but sit two points behind Lovejoy with a game to play and can make up ground in the year’s final match. 

Against the Lady Bearcats, the Lady Raiders got two goals from Ramani Neal and one from Amaya Dawkins to lead to victory. They were assisted by Kaylee Haskins and Karlee Leary, with Haskins getting two assists.

The win was also the fourth clean sheet for Wylie East against the 10-5A competition and the first since Feb. 8. The Lady Raiders defense currently sits at second-best in the district, allowing just 11 goals over 13 games.

On Friday, Wylie East wraps up its regular season at home against McKinney North.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

0 Comments

Related News

Collin College Wylie Campus to host Shamrock Fest

Collin College Wylie Campus to host Shamrock Fest

Mar 16, 2022 |

Each Collin College campus has a signature event to set it apart. In McKinney, there is an annual chili cook-off. The Frisco campus has Rockin’ the Ridge, which features food, music and games. The Plano campus holds a Spring Fest in April, which includes a “Collin’s...

read more
Commissioners oppose firearms to take deer in county

Commissioners oppose firearms to take deer in county

Mar 16, 2022 |

The Collin County Commissioners Court agreed last week to oppose a petition that would allow the use of firearms to harvest deer in Collin County. The petition. which will be heard during a March 24 regular meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, would...

read more
WISD student score above state average; gaps remain

WISD student score above state average; gaps remain

Mar 16, 2022 |

Learning loss is still a major issue for many Texas school districts. Wylie ISD leaders discussed measures taken by the district to address learning loss during the Feb. 28 regular meeting and what moves the district needs to take in the future to ensure Wylie...

read more
Wylie clinches district championship

Wylie clinches district championship

Mar 15, 2022 | ,

For the second year in a row, the Wylie Pirates girls soccer team is celebrating a district championship.  This season, Wylie (14-0, 20-0-3) is doing it in an undefeated fashion.  The No. 3 Pirates final two wins came against North Garland and South Garland...

read more
Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Texas

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Texas

Mar 11, 2022 |

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of North Texas, including Collin County, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tonight. According to NWS, hazardous travel conditions are expected, particularly on bridges and overpasses, as the winter weather is...

read more
Council approves NTMWD easement

Council approves NTMWD easement

Mar 9, 2022 |

Wylie residents who use the walking trail at Meadowview Park may experience a temporary inconvenience as the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) installs a new waterline. After holding a public hearing, council approved an easement request from NTMWD to...

read more
Achievements celebrated; DOI plan approved

Achievements celebrated; DOI plan approved

Mar 9, 2022 | ,

Wylie East and Wylie High School students filled the meeting room at the administration building as Wylie ISD trustees celebrated their achievements during the Monday, Feb. 28 regular meeting. Students from several organizations in both high schools were honored for...

read more
In-Sync adds to its exotic family

In-Sync adds to its exotic family

Mar 8, 2022 | ,

In-Sync Exotics founder Vicky Keahey has participated in a lion’s share of exotic animal rescues for almost 22 years, and the most recent one is no different. The Wylie nonprofit now has even more mouths to feed — big mouths — that belong to nine tigers, seven female...

read more
X-Treme Green event is tomorrow

X-Treme Green event is tomorrow

Mar 4, 2022 |

The city of Wylie and Community Waste Disposal (CWD) will once again host X-Treme Green from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Wylie Service Center, located at 949 Hensley Lane, behind Founders Park. The event is for Wylie residents only and will accept...

read more