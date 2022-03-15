East cruises to postseason with wins

Wylie East’s soccer teams are preparing for the postseason, punching their tickets with one game to spare.

On the boys side, East (9-3-1, 11-4-3) is seven points up on fourth-place Lovejoy, sitting in third place overall. The Raiders picked up a win and a draw over the week, beginning with a 1-1 tie against Princeton on March 4.

With just one final game over break, East broke through with a second-half goal to defeat Sherman 2-1 last Thursday. With the game rescheduled from Friday because of the weather, the Raiders had to travel a day early and started sluggishly. Even at 1-1 at the halftime break, the Raiders broke through again in the second half to clinch the win.

Wylie East continues to win on the offensive end, where they’ve scored 30 goals over 13 district games, which is the second-best mark in 10-5A. The Raiders wrap up the regular season on the road Friday against McKinney North (12-1, 15-4-1), with the Bulldogs battling for a district championship against Rock Hill.

The girls team is in a similar position, with Wylie East (9-3-1, 16-4-1) celebrating a postseason berth with a 3-0 win over Sherman. The Lady Raiders also sit in third place with 28 points but sit two points behind Lovejoy with a game to play and can make up ground in the year’s final match.

Against the Lady Bearcats, the Lady Raiders got two goals from Ramani Neal and one from Amaya Dawkins to lead to victory. They were assisted by Kaylee Haskins and Karlee Leary, with Haskins getting two assists.

The win was also the fourth clean sheet for Wylie East against the 10-5A competition and the first since Feb. 8. The Lady Raiders defense currently sits at second-best in the district, allowing just 11 goals over 13 games.

On Friday, Wylie East wraps up its regular season at home against McKinney North.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com