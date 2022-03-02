Mayor gives ‘State of the City’ address

Business owners and residents interested in learning about progress and plans for the city got to hear Mayor Matthew Porter speak at the Wylie Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Known as the State of the City address, the annual event was held Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Collin College Wylie Campus Conference Center.

Chamber president Mike Agnew welcomed guests, New Hope Christian Church pastor Jake Vicknair gave the innovation and State Representative Candy Noble gave the pledge.

Looking back over 2021, Porter provided insights to those in attendance concerning the previous year, starting with the city’s growth.

For the full story, see our March 2 issue or subscribe online.