Community ISD calls May bond election

The Community ISD Board of Trustees called a bond election for $650 million during the Feb. 14 regular meeting.

Superintendent Tonya Knowlton, who started with Community ISD in August 2021, said the board and administration worked with a bond committee and community members to develop the bond package by reviewing the district’s facilities, demographics, equipment and educational spaces.

“We wanted to have transparency and encourage participation,” Knowlton said. “We opened it up to anyone who wanted to have a voice and give input.”

For the full story, see our Feb. 23 issue or subscribe online.