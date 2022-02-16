WISD gala returns in person

The biggest fundraising event for the Wylie ISD Education Foundation is right around the corner.

The Boots ‘N Barbecue gala will be held Saturday, Feb. 26. The doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner being served at 7 p.m. and the event expected to wrap up around 11 p.m.

WISD Education Foundation Executive Director Lori Villarreal said this is the 19th year the event is being held, and unlike last year’s fundraiser, which was strictly virtual, this year’s event is returning in-person.

Villarreal said the first hour of the gala will consist of guests mingling in the atrium, where they will have the opportunity to bid on items in a silent auction. The auction will officially open Friday, Feb. 18, about a week before the event. Guests will be allowed to browse items and begin bidding in the days before the auction, which will close during the fundraiser.

