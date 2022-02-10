Wylie East prepares for playoffs

The Wylie East Lady Raiders basketball team is preparing for the postseason.

After a tough finish to the regular season, Wylie East will play Frisco Memorial in the bi-district round of the state playoffs on Monday at 7 p.m.

The Lady Raiders enter the postseason as the third seed out of District 10-5A. They lost two of their last three games to end the regular season, including a 45-36 loss to McKinney North last Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs, District 10-5A champions, overcame a solid start for the Lady Raiders, ultimately putting the game away in the fourth quarter. LeAire Nicks and Kerbie Cash led Wylie East with eight points apiece.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com